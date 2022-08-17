Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 73,923 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,318,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,923 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up approximately 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.75% of Old Republic International worth $59,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 20,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

