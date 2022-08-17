Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 64,814 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $71,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

