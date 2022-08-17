Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 5,045 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.08% of CVS Health worth $103,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,717,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,679,000 after acquiring an additional 701,900 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 371.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 698,640 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

CVS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.