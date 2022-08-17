Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 140,204 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,204 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $39,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHNG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,036. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -103.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHNG. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

