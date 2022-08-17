Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,151 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FOX by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

FOX Price Performance

FOX Increases Dividend

Shares of FOX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,828. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.