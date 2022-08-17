Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,552 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $95,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 527,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,454,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

