Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,643 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. 34,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,425. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.