Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 43,139 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

