Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,108.0 days.

Brambles Price Performance

BMBLF opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

