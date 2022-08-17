Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCLI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 150,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

