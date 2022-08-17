Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
BCLI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 150,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.70.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
