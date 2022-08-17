Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:BHR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 517,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $410.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
