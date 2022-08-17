Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 866,563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 104,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

