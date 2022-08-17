Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,204,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,771. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 88,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 38,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

