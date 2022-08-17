Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Shares Gap Down to $28.74

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.74, but opened at $27.65. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

