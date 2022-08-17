Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $26.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2,125.32. 8,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,897.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,127.37.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

