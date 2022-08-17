Bob’s Repair Tops 24 Hour Volume of $213.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $402,477.20 and $213.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,064.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067771 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

