BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.49.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -9.41.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.