Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.0890 on Major Exchanges

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,365.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00067025 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,849,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

