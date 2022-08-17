BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BlueLinx Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 91,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,938. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. Benchmark cut their price objective on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
