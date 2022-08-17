Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWCAW remained flat at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

