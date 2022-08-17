Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BSFC opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

