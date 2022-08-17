BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0017

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $3,783.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004250 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00069424 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

