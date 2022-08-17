BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

BRSA stock opened at GBX 208.72 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.46 million and a P/E ratio of 879.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 214 ($2.59).

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

In related news, insider David Barron acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £10,450 ($12,626.87).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

