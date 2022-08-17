BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance
NYSE BTA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.44.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.