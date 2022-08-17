BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BTA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth $63,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

