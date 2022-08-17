Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 84.77%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.00.
In related news, Director Ray Balestri purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,479 shares of company stock valued at $94,951.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackboxstocks in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
