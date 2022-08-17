Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 84.77%.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Balestri purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,479 shares of company stock valued at $94,951.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackboxstocks in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

