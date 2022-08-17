Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $168,423.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.