Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Position Increased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BITQ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,948. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

