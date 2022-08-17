BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48,421.00

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $71,403.18 and $48,421.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000231 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

