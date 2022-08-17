Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.34. 130,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,049,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$491.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.07.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

