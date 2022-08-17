BitCore Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, BitCore has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $123,101.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.32 or 0.07895187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00168922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00265601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00707087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00597767 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005384 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

