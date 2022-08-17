BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $12,736.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00319675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00123032 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00086583 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,483,884,888 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

