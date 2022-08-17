Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Achieves $518.94 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $29.63 or 0.00123441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $518.94 million and $15.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00319898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00086305 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003590 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.