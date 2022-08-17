Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.04 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $23,324.92 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $446.07 billion and approximately $31.04 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00575041 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00257260 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001153 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004819 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021478 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003016 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,124,200 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
