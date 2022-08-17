Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $15.00 on Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $53,295.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $15.00 or 0.00064030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

