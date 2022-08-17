BitBall (BTB) Trading 39.6% Lower Over Last Week

BitBall (BTB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $383,718.60 and $106,070.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

