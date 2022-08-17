Bismuth Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $839,292.56 and $752.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00013727 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

