Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bird Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Bird Global Stock Down 23.3 %
Shares of BRDS stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.
Insider Transactions at Bird Global
In other Bird Global news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Bird Global Company Profile
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bird Global (BRDS)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.