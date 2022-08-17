Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bird Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bird Global Stock Down 23.3 %

Shares of BRDS stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Insider Transactions at Bird Global

In other Bird Global news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 155.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,111,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bird Global by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bird Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

