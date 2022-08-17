BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,535.04% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioSig Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 394.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BioSig Technologies worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

