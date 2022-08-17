BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%.

BioSig Technologies Trading Up 20.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioSig Technologies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of BioSig Technologies worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

