Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 17,910,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

