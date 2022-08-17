BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.25. 44,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.48. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $388.00. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

