Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Bio-Path Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

