Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.
Bio-Path Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
