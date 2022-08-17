Binemon Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $773,713.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $773,713.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037376 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binemon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.