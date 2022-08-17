BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,770.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE BHP opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.