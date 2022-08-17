Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 179,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $992.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

