Beer Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,493.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $422,632.68 and $8,493.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,365.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00067025 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

