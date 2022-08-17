Beacon Market Cap Hits $277,428.45 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Beacon has a market cap of $277,428.45 and $176,401.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00143084 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009176 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
