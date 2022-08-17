Beacon Market Cap Hits $277,428.45 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Beacon has a market cap of $277,428.45 and $176,401.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00143084 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009176 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

