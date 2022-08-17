Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,944,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 4,444,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Price Performance

BTEGF stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $669.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.