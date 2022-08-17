Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 10,891.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

