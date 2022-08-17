Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Battery Future Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

BFAC remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,217. Battery Future Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

